Ambedkar University UG admissions: 917 candidates allotted seats in first round

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Ambedkar University on Saturday released the first seat allotment list for its 18 undergraduate programs.
The varsity has on offer 887 undergraduate seats, for which 917 allotments have been made, an official statement said.
More than 33,000 candidates have applied for admission into the 2024-25 academic session.
The candidates who have been allotted seats in this round are required to confirm their admission by paying the fees by August 28. Following this, the university will release the second seat allotment list on August 29.
Due to the delay in the CUET undergraduate results, Ambedkar University is trying to make concerted efforts to expedite the admission process, the statement said.
A phased plan has been devised to ensure all seats are filled on time and the academic session begins without any delay, it added.
The university has announced that the admission session will commence on September 10.