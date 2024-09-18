Ambedkar urges Maharashtra govt to create separate ministry for nomadic tribes

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to create a separate ministry for nomadic tribes with a view to improve their condition.

He posted the letter on his X account on Tuesday.

"Many nomadic tribes and tribal communities in the state have been facing difficulties on various fronts. These communities still have to struggle to get food, clothing and shelter along with proof of citizenship rom the government," he said.

"In order to improve their condition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should consider establishing a separate ministry focusing on the needs of nomadic tribes and tribal communities, with a focus on ensuring that these communities are properly documented," the former MP added.

The state government should set up Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute, on the lines of BARTI, SARTHI and Mahajyoti, for the benefits of nomadic and tribal people in the state, Ambedkar said in the letter.

He also demanded implementation of the recommendations of the Ashok Agarwal committee, which includes extending the coverage of various schemes of the Union government for the 14 denotified and 28 tribal communities in the state. PTI ND NP