Ambedkar varsity in Mhow to be developed as Centre of Excellence: MP CM

Khargone, Jan 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow in Indore will be developed into a 'Centre of Excellence'.

Ambedkar, revered as a social reformer and a peerless jurist, was born in Mhow on April 14, 1891.

Yadav said the decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day at Khargone.

A day earlier, Yadav had announced that the longest flyover in Bhopal would be named after Ambedkar.

The twin decisions are being seen as the BJP's move to counter the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' set to be launched with a mega rally in Mhow on January 27. Those scheduled to take part include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Yadav said, "Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow will be developed into a Centre of Excellence. A proposal of Rs 25 crore has been made to enhance the university's infrastructure, including establishing a law faculty." The cabinet meeting was held in Maheshwar, the historic capital of the Holkar rulers, situated on the banks of the Narmada river, to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai.

Yadav hailed Devi Ahilya Bai and tribal queen Rani Durgavati and said both were remarkable examples of women empowerment who established good governance and fought foreign invaders.

However, NSUI national spokesman Viraj Yadav said such moves would not help the BJP, which he claimed was an "anti-SC and anti-tribal party".

"Members of the Scheduled Castes taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Crimes against SC and ST communities are highest in MP according to the National Crime Control Bureau. Our January 27 rally will be historic," the NSUI leader claimed. PTI LAL BNM