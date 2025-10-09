Ambedkarite groups hold protest to condemn attack on CJI

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Several Ambedkarite organisations on Thursday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Thane over the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai by a lawyer, calling the incident an "insult of the judiciary and an assault on the constitutional values".

In a shocking security breach, lawyer Rakesh Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma) in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on October 6.

Led by Nanasaheb Indise, members of several Ambedkarite organisations staged the protest at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Court Naka in Thane. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans to demand action against Kishore.

Activists Rajabhau Chavan and Bhaskar Waghmare also submitted a written complaint at the Thane Nagar police station, demanding that the lawyer be booked for sedition and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indise alleged that Tiwari's act reflected the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has "opposed the Constitution from the beginning." "If the Chief Justice himself is not safe, then no citizen in the country is safe. This is not just an insult to the judiciary but an assault on constitutional values," he said. PTI COR NP