Ambedkar's bust found headless in Rajasthan's Kota; case filed

Kota, Jun 23 (PTI) Police have filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly damaging a bust of India's first law minister BR Ambedkar in a village here, an officer said on Sunday.

Villagers found the bust, built on government land in Barodia village, with its head missing Sunday morning and approached police, Circle Officer Beni Prasad said.

It was likely an act of mischief to cause social tension, he added.

Police have booked a case under section 295 (defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code.

When word spread about the damage to the bust of the Dalit icon, Bhim Army activists reached the spot and held a protest. PTI COR VN VN