Ambedkar's bust unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A bust of B R Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, a top Indian diplomat said.

The bust was unveiled by Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, in the presence of UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany.

Sharma said it was a proud moment for India that Ambedkar's bust now graces the UNESCO headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the unveiling of Ambedkar's bust at the UNESCO headquarters as a "fitting tribute" to the architect of India's Constitution.

"It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution. His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people. @UNESCO @IndiaatUNESCO," Modi said in a post on X.

The statue carries a plaque with Ambedkar's name and a caption that says, "Architect of the Indian Constitution, 70 Years (1950-2025) of the Indian Constitution". PTI KND AMJ KVK KVK