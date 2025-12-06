Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire and guide the nation: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said he was a visionary statesman and a pioneering social reformer who dedicated his life to upholding equality, justice, and the rights of marginalised communities.

Speaking on the occasion at Chaura Maidan here, Sukhu said that while drafting the Constitution, Ambedkar ensured equal rights for all citizens and made an invaluable contribution to strengthening democratic values in the country.

"Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire and guide the nation in building a progressive and inclusive India," he added. PTI COR APL