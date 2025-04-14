Ambedkar's life enduring inspiration of perseverance and success: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Babasaheb Ambedkar's life is an enduring inspiration of perseverance and success, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday on the 134th birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution and revered social reformer.

Speaking at an event to mark the day, the CM also announced a state-wide campaign from April 14 to 24 to honour Ambedkar.

After paying floral tributes to Ambedkar at the Gujarat assembly podium, Patel said the eminent jurist played a pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution, which is "grounded in equality, justice, and modernity for all sections of society".

"Ambedkar's life teaches us the importance of study, thoughtful reflection, and social awareness in securing one's rights. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, which is an enduring legacy shaped by Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts, making this year's Ambedkar Jayanti even more special," he said.

"Babasaheb firmly believed that social justice is integral to the concept of humanity. He emphasized that education, struggle, and organisation are all crucial elements. He expressed that we should have the freedom to think, act, and believe to live," the CM said.

The CM urged all to exemplify Dr Ambedkar's ideals in their lives and stay dedicated to striving for Viksit Bharat while promoting social equality in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. PTI KA BNM