Ambedkar's statue damaged in UP's Sultanpur, says police

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 25 (PTI): A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged here in the Motigarpur area, police said on Friday.

"The miscreants broke the fingers of the statue and damaged its shoulder on Thursday night," said Vijay Singh, station house officer (SHO), Motigarpur Police Station.

The statue, erected in 1990, is situated on the banks of canal Sharda Sahayak Khand-16.

Upon receiving news of the vandalism on Friday morning, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers gathered at the site to protest.

A police team arrived at the scene and assured the protesters that a case would be registered against the culprits.

The SHO said that a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Sugriv Buddh, and an investigation is currently underway.

Efforts to repair the damaged statue are also underway, the SHO informed.