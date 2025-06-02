Ambedkar's statue defaced by unidentified person in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) A statue of B R Ambedkar was defaced with black paint by an unidentified person in Punjab's Jalandhar district, said police on Monday.

In a CCTV clip, the miscreant, wearing a cap and face covered with a cloth, could be seen spraying paint on the statue's face.

The incident took place in Nangal village in Phillaur sub-division of Jalandhar district.

This is the second incident in two months in the same village when the statue was vandalised. Earlier on March 31, the statue was desecrated.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) claimed responsibility on social media for the alleged act.

Following this incident, local Dalit leaders condemned it and demanded the strictest action possible against the perpetrators.

Police said a case has been registered against Pannun and an unidentified person in this case. The FIR has been registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phillaur police station. PTI CHS KSS KSS