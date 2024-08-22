Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Rajasthan's Deeg

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Some miscreants vandalised a statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar under Kaman Police Station area of Rajasthan's Deeg district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

After getting information about the incident, the locals held a protest and blocked a road by burning tyres.

A large number of people, including BJP MLA from Kaman Nauksham Chaudhary, reached the spot after the incident.

Addressing the people present there, the MLA demanded stern action against the accused and said that she would resign if the accused are not arrested within 24 hours.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Deeg, Satish Yadav, said that four teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

There is no CCTV nearby and neither has anyone seen the accused committing the incident. As a precaution, policemen have been deployed in Ambedkar Park, he added.