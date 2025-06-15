Ambedkar's statue vandalised in UP village

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Amodha village in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a park on Saturday night. As soon as the news spread, locals gathered at the spot and created a ruckus.

Police officials pacified the angry residents by assuring the early arrest of the accused.

SHO of Ghugli police station, Gaurav Singh, said adequate police force has been deployed in the park to maintain law and order.

Efforts are being made to trace the accused through CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon, police said.