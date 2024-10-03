Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in UP village; probe launched

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised a statue of B.R. Ambedkar inside a park at Belasda village in Sultanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The police have initiated a probe into the vandalisation of the statue, which had been a fixture at the Ambedkar Park for decades.

On Thursday morning, the locals found the statue disfigured and reported the matter to the police.

"We are investigating the incident. The damaged statue has been repaired and legal action will be taken based on the complaint received,” said Sub-Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh, Kotwali Dehat police station. PTI COR KIS ARI AS