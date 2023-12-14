Ambedkar's statue vandalised in UP's Ghaziabad, FIR registered

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by some miscreants at Suthari village in Murad nagar police station area here, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged against the unknown miscreants and a hunt is on to nab them, they said.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, evoked a sharp reaction from the locals, who gathered at the spot on receiving information and created a ruckus.

The police officials reached the spot and pacified the disgruntled people with an assurance of the culprits' early arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav, said that adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain the law and order.

The police got the statue repaired and installed it at the same place on Thursday evening, he added.

Meanwhile, the village head and some other people have decided to install a new statue at the Ambedkar Park, police said. PTI COR SAB AS AS