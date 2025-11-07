Ambergris worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two men held

Beed, Nov 7 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons near Beed city in Maharashtra and seized ambergris or whale vomit worth more than Rs 1.21 crore from them, an official said.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and its trade is illegal. It is often called "floating gold" due to the immense price it fetches in the international markets for its use in luxury perfumes.

"The two suspects were trying to transport ambergris for sale when they were caught on the outskirts of Beed," police inspector K S Pawar said.

A police personnel had received a tip-off that two persons were arriving in Beed with the rare and valuable substance, he said.

Acting on the information, a police team went to the spot and apprehended Shailesh Shinde (38) and Vikas Mule (30) and recovered from them 1.25 kilograms of ambergris worth Rs 1,21,50,000, he said.

The seized material was then sent to a laboratory for forensic testing, according to him.

Sources said this is reportedly the first major seizure of ambergris in Beed district. PTI COR NP