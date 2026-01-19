Ambergris worth Rs 1.85 crore seized in Palghar; two held

Palghar, Jan 19 (PTI) The police have seized ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs 1.85 crore and arrested two persons allegedly involved in smuggling the contraband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Nalasopara East and apprehended the accused on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi (Zone-2, Vasai) said.

The team intercepted Kader Gafar Karghashra (52), a resident of Jawahar, and recovered 1.858 kg of a yellowish-black, waxy substance confirmed to be ambergris, worth Rs 1.85 crore, she said.

Following the initial arrest, further investigation was launched to identify the source of the contraband, and they zeroed in on Kishore Mahadev Tapsale (39), a resident of Thane, and nabbed him, the DCP said.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, she added.

Ambergris, often called "floating gold," is a solid, waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is highly sought after in the international perfume market, despite being strictly prohibited for sale under Indian law. PTI COR ARU