Ambergris worth Rs 6 crore seized from car, three held

Thane, Sept 28 (PTI) Crime branch seized over 5 kg ambergris (whale vomit) with an estimated value of Rs 6.20 crore from a car in Dombivli township in Thane district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced by the digestive system of sperm whales and is used in perfumery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that police acted on an input and intercepted a car in Manpada area on Friday.

Police seized 5.64 kg of ambergris with an estimated value of Rs 6.20 crore (in the black market) from the car and arrested three occupants, who are residents of Navi Mumbai. Goods and mobile phones were also seized, a police official said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is being conducted. PTI COR NSK