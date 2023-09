Mangaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) The Mangaluru central crime branch (CCB) police seized ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 90 lakh and arrested three persons from near Panambur beach here, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB police raided a place near Panambur Beach on Monday and seized the ambergris, weighing 900 gm, valued at Rs 90 lakh from the three accused, the sources said on Tuesday.

Ambergris is a rare wild life product that is highly valued in the international market.