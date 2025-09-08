Ambernath Ganpati mandal's 'modak' auction tradition continues; woman wins with bid of Rs 1.85 lakh

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) The often used phrase "faith knows no bounds" was in full display at Sri Khatushyam Ganpati mandal in Ambernath in Thane district where a devotee bought a "modak", a sweet dumpling said to be a favourite of the elephant-headed god, for a whopping Rs 1.85 lakh at an auction.

The auction of the modak on the final day of the 10-day festival after it is kept in the hands of the idol is a tradition for the past 11 years, with those taking part vouching for the good luck and fortune it has brought into the their lives, the mandal's president Pramod Kumar Choubey said on Monday.

It has become a cherished symbol of answered prayers and a powerful testament to the deep-seated faith of the community, he said.

"Devotees who have had their wishes fulfilled take part in the auction as a show of gratitude. Eleven years ago, a devotee, whose prayer was answered, placed a modak in the deity's hands. The next year, as a token of thanks, he returned to buy the same modak for Rs 7,000, giving rise to this tradition," Choubey explained.

The modak is made specifically for the auction and generally weighs between 2.25-3.25 kilograms, with a heavy dose of dry fruits, he said.

"It is first placed in the deity's hands, where it is believed to absorb sacred blessings, before being auctioned off. The winner then shares the modak among other devotees, spreading the good fortune. This year's winning bid of Rs 1.85 lakh was made by Anamika Tripathi," Choubey said.

Last year, the winning bid was of Rs 2.22 lakh by the wife of Balaji Kinnikar, who went on to win the 2024 assembly polls from Ambernath for a fourth consecutive term. PTI COR BNM