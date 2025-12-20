Ambernath polls: Voting concludes; cops book 174 'outsiders' camping in marriage hall

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Voting for the 59-member Ambernath municipal council in Thane district concluded at 5:30pm on Saturday, with a senior official saying it passed off peacefully except one incident in which 174 "outsiders" were found at a local marriage hall and booked.

A tip off was received about the presence of a large group at a marriage hall in Kohojgaon area of Ambernath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Circle 4), Sachin Gore said.

A police team arrived at the site at 2am and found 174 persons, who were not residents of the area, he said.

"We conducted a thorough inquiry into the purpose of their visit and verified their documents. We then registered an offence against the group of outsiders for illegal assembly and violations of Representation of the People Act," Gore informed.

They were released after being issued formal notices in connection with the case, the DCP said.

The issue snowballed into a political tussle during the day with an office-bearer of the BJP and Congress leaders alleging the Shiv Sena had lodged more than 200 women, who are not locals, in a marriage hall, possibly to use them for bogus voting. They had been brought from Bhiwandi, these leaders alleged.

"An enquiry is underway regarding the alleged involvement of a politician from Bhiwandi. It would be premature to comment further on specific political names at this stage. We have initiated action against the marriage hall owner Krishna Rasal," Gore said.

Apart from this incident and the filing of a non-cognisable (NC) case, polls were held peacefully, the official said.

The main fight in the Ambernath municipal council polls is between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both parties, incidentally, are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti along with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders alleged that some BJP activists were distributing money, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint alleging tampering of EVMs.

The run-up to the election was marred by firing at the office of a BJP candidate. PTI COR NSK BNM