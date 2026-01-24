Ambitious Chitrotpala Film City, tribal-cultural convention centre plan takes off in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Chitrotpala Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre in Mana-Tuta village in Raipur district and asserted the state will soon get a new identity in the field of film production.

Through this ambitious initiative, Chhattisgarh will not only move towards becoming a major centre for film production and cultural events, but this project will also give a new impetus to the state's creative economy, he said.

"Chhattisgarh's long-cherished dream has finally come true today. The construction of Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre will give Chhattisgarh a new identity in the field of film production, both nationally and internationally," Sai said.

The construction of Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre will provide a national and international platform for local talent, create new investment opportunities, and further strengthen Chhattisgarh's cultural identity on a global level, he said, adding the project will open new avenues of development for the state's youth, artists, and the tourism sector in the coming years.

Through Chitrotpala Film City, thousands of artists from the state will get an opportunity to showcase their talent, while local filmmakers will have access to all technical facilities related to film production in one place, the CM said.

An official said following the foundation stone laying ceremony of Chitrotpala Film City, the Tourism Department received four proposals for setting up units in film production and a convention centre, which were handed over to the CM during the ceremony.

Anil Sharma, producer of the blockbuster film "Gadar" proposed to produce his upcoming film at Chitrotpala Film City, while Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited, presented a proposal for the construction of an international exhibition centre and trade mart at the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre, the official said.

"Neeraj Khanna, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts chairman, proposed to organize a world-class handicrafts and gift fair here. Ashutosh Vajpayee from AT Films Hollywood submitted a proposal to the CM to bring Hollywood films and streaming video content to Chitrotpala Film City," he informed.

Under the Union Ministry of Tourism's 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment - Development of Global-Level Iconic Tourism Centers' scheme, Rs 95.79 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of Chitrotpala Film City and Rs 52.03 crore for the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre, the official added.

"Both these projects will be implemented under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. In addition, an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore from the private sector is also expected. The projects are targeted to be completed within a period of two years. The Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre will be developed over an area of approximately 100 acres," he said.

The film city will have elaborate sets of streets, stations, airports etc, and also feature facilities like a toy museum, a snow world, hotels, restaurants, a multiplex, as well as experience centre, the official said.

"A modern convention hall with a capacity of approximately 1500 persons will be developed in the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre apart from meeting rooms, conference halls, banquet facilities, restaurants, guest rooms, a gym, a library, a swimming pool, and an administrative block," he said.

The official pointed out that films and web series such as "Newton", "Jehanabad", "Kaun Pravin Tambe", "The Great Indian Murder" and "Gram Chikitsalaya" have been shot in Chhattisgarh in recent years, which shows the vast potential for commercial film production in the state. PTI COR BNM