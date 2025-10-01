Ambulance driver killed, one injured in road collision in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old ambulance driver was killed and another person seriously injured when a roadways bus rammed into the medic van near the Piparpur Railway Station turn on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a bus of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's Bahraich depot was headed to Ayodhya from Prayagraj on Tuesday night when it hit an ambulance that was entering the main road.

Ambulance driver Izhar, a resident of Mumbai, died on the spot. The injured man was rushed to the Sultanpur district hospital, police said.

Piparpur Station House Officer (SHO) Ramraj Kushwaha said his body was sent for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN VN VN