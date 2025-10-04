Ambulance drivers questioned over Vijay''s rally stampede in Karur

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Oct 4 (PTI) Ambulance drivers who were on duty during the actor-politician Vijay's election rally in Karur on September 27, were interrogated on Saturday, police said.

A stampede in this rally claimed the lives of 41 people and left 60 others injured.

Five to six drivers who were present at the time of the incident in Velusamypuram in Karur, appeared before investigators, a Karur Town Police official said.

Drivers of both government and private ambulances, from Karur and neighbouring districts, were questioned, the official told PTI.

According to media reports, police sought details such as who summoned the drivers, how many calls were received by government and private hospitals, and how many ambulances were pressed into service on September 27.

ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham, speaking to reporters on September 28, had said five ambulances arranged by TVK were stationed near the police quarters in the area.

"Immediately after the incident (of stampede), the police informed the local police station through a microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed in for service. That is one important point," he had said.