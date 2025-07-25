'Ambulance scam' funds went to MP Shrikant Shinde's trust; Shiv Sena rejects claim

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of committing an "ambulance scam" of Rs 800 crore, claiming that the money involved was diverted to a foundation run by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a charge rejected by the ruling Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters, Raut said a tender was floated by the state government for procurement of ambulances and its contract was awarded to a firm run by a close aide of Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The contract for procurement of ambulances worth Rs 800 crore was awarded to Sumeet Facilities Limited. Its actual cost was Rs 100 crore, but the amount was inflated," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"This is the biggest scam in medical history. Amit Salunke of Sumeet Facilities is the financial backbone of the Shrikant Shinde Foundation. The money was diverted to the foundation. A team of (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Jharkhand came to Maharashtra and arrested Amit Salunke on Thursday in a liquor scam there. He is a very close aide of Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde," he said.

However, state Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant rejected the allegations levelled by Raut.

"The charges have no basis. Shrikant Shinde has proved his worth as a part of the (Operation Sindoor) delegation (to countries which was led by several MPs including Shrikant Shinde). Maharashtra's people will not attach any value to such allegations," the minister said. PTI PR NP