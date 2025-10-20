Ambulance set on fire amid SDPI-CPI(M) clash in Kerala, police register cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (PTI) An ambulance was set on fire and another damaged in incidents suspected to be the result of a clash between workers of SDPI and the CPI(M) at Nedumangad here, police said on Monday.

According to Nedumangad police, tension erupted in the area after a local CPI(M) leader Deepu was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists at Azhicode near Aruvikkara on Sunday 8 pm.

Later, unidentified persons allegedly targeted the houses of SDPI workers.

Masked individuals were seen damaging an ambulance, a car and a scooter parked in front of the house of SDPI activist Samad in Nedumangad at around 11.30 pm, police said.

In a suspected retaliatory move, an ambulance operated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), parked near a government hospital in Nedumangad, was set on fire early Monday morning.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the attacks were a fallout of the earlier clash and to identify those involved. Aruvikkara police have registered a case against SDPI activists for assaulting Deepu.

On the other hand, the Nedumangad police registered separate cases following complaints by CPI(M) and SDPI activists about damage to vehicles. Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil visited the area and examined the charred ambulance.

Later, both CPI(M) and SDPI took out protest marches in Nedumangad.

However, police registered a case against SDPI activists for carrying out the protest march at Valikkodu junction in Nedumangad, allegedly holding sticks and iron rods, an officer said.

Patrolling activities have been strengthened to prevent any further clashes in the area, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB