AMC launches final phase of demolition drive to clear encroachments around Chandola Lake

Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) Authorities launched the final phase of the drive to raze illegal structures on 2.5 lakh sq metre area around Chandola Lake here on Tuesday amid heavy police deployment, an official said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) cleared encroachments, including houses of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, spread across 1.25 lakh sq metres surrounding the lake in the Danilimda area last month.

In the second and final phase, the AMC will clear the remaining land from illegal encroachment with the police's help, said Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police Crime.

He said nearly 3,000 policemen and State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive, which began in the morning.

"In the first phase, our main target was anti-social elements and illegal Bangladeshi settlers who have been living here. We detained 202 Bangladeshi citizens living here illegally before the first phase of the demolition. In the second phase, we will clear the remaining illegal encroachment. The demolition will continue till all illegal structures are removed," Singhal told reporters.

Before launching the drive, the AMC conducted a survey and found that nearly 2.5 lakh sq metres of area surrounding the lake was still occupied, the official said.

He said a drone survey confirmed that nearly 8,000 houses were illegally built on the vast stretch of land.

The official said the AMC had earlier announced that those living here since 2010 or before would be eligible for alternate accommodations, and many had already shifted their household belongings.

"At least 50 teams of the AMC have started their work in the morning, and by noon, 30 per cent of the area has been cleared. We have deployed 50 drones to keep a close watch in the area," Singhal said. PTI PJT ARU