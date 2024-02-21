Ameen Sayani's golden voice on airwaves endeared him to people across generations: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of famous radio personality Ameen Sayani and said his golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations.

Sayani, the iconic voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Shri Ameen Sayani Ji's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations." "Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.