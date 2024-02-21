Amendment bills regarding VDOs, municipal cadres introduced in Assam assembly

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday introduced a new legislation aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of village defence organisations (VDO) to address the evolving socio-economic and demographic challenges.

Advertisment

The ‘Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ seeks to amend relevant sections of the original Act of 1966 pertaining to definition, duties and functions of the VDOs.

The Bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the home and political departments.

The ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the Bill said it seeks to re-orient the VDOs to make them "responsive to the current changing scenario and to keep pace with new challenges faced by socio-economic and demographic changes".

Advertisment

‘The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ was also introduced in the House by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal.

It seeks to amend the original Act of 1956 for defining the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadres.

The proposed amendment will broadly address the power of municipalities for appointment of staffs, power of the state government over the municipal employees and roles and responsibilities of the Urban Engineering Service and Urban Financial Service, among others.

PTI SSG SSG MNB