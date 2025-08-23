Amendments aimed at regularising houses of local people: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the recent amendments to land-related laws were aimed at regularising the houses of original Goans and saving them from demolition.

Virtually addressing the people in the presence of revenue officials, Sawant said as many as 95 per cent beneficiaries of these amendments are original Goans who have constructed houses on government or community-owned lands.

"Even three generations after the liberation from Portuguese rule, the Goans were afraid of facing demolition of their houses due to lack of documentation," he said, adding that the recent amendments aim to provide protection to such dwellings.

The schemes of legalising houses under the amended acts would be operational from September 15, 2025. The beneficiaries can collect forms from respective Deputy Collectors, Mamlatdars and Panchayats once the scheme is operational, the CM said.

At the same time, the government has decided that no illegal constructions will be allowed in the state in future, and the deputy collectors and mamlatdars will have the power to crack down on such structures, Sawant said.

The state government will not allow any kind of land grab, he added. PTI RPS KRK