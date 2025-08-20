Amendments to Uttarakhand anti-conversion law tabled in assembly

Gairsain, Aug 19 (PTI) The amendments to the anti-conversion law to make it harsher, with stringent provisions like punishment up to life imprisonment and heavy fines, was introduced in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a heavy fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for forced conversion.

At present, there is a provision of maximum 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

More stringent provisions were being added to the existing law to stop conversion done through fraud, inducement or pressure, according to the government.

The definition of inducement has been expanded in the bill to include gifts, cash/goods benefits, employment, free education, promise of marriage, hurting religious faith or glorifying another religion, categorising all of them as crime.

It makes punishable the acts like promoting or inciting conversion through social media, messaging app or any online medium.

under the bill, there is a provision in the bill for three to 10 years imprisonment for general violation, five to 14 years in cases related to sensitive class and 20 years to life imprisonment in serious cases and heavy fines.

This is the second amendment to the anti-conversion law that has been in force since 2018. The first amendment to the Act was made in 2022. PTI DPT SKY SKY