Amenities akin to air-travel feature at Namo Bharat trains, stations as new stretch set for launch

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Advanced passenger amenities once solely associated with air-travel, including premium coaches with reclining seats, lounge facilities, dedicated wheelchair spaces, foldable stretchers, and ambient drinking water dispensers, have been introduced in the Namo Bharat network, as the remaining stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is set for inauguration this Sunday.

During a tour of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS), officials showcased trains equipped with wide automatic plug-type doors, large double-glazed panoramic windows, overhead luggage racks, mobile and laptop charging points, and surveillance cameras, designed for a fast, comfortable and low-noise travel experience. Passenger comfort has been prioritised at both stations and trains, with features aimed at reducing fatigue during longer regional journeys and ensuring smooth commute for daily travellers, an official said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has a total length of 82.15 km, with an around 14-km stretch located in Delhi while the rest falls in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor includes approximately 70 km of elevated sections and around 12 km of underground stretches -- around 5 km in Delhi and 7 km in Uttar Pradesh.

The project also includes two major maintenance depots located at Duhai and Modipuram, the official said.

He said the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 30,274 crore. Funding for the corridor is being arranged through a combination of multilateral loans and government contributions, including about USD 1 billion from the Asian Development Bank, USD 500 million from the New Development Bank and USD 500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The Government of India is contributing 20 per cent of the project cost, while the Delhi government is contributing around 3.22 per cent and the Uttar Pradesh government about 16.78 per cent, the official added.

Manish, a Meerut resident working in Delhi, said his earlier commute by bus or other modes usually took three to four hours.

"With Namo Bharat, the same journey now takes less than an hour," he said, adding that while a bus ride costs approximately Rs 250, the Namo Bharat fare is around Rs 150.

Another passenger, Akash Mishra, travelling with his family, said the clean and comfortable interiors made the service particularly suitable for children. He said washrooms are equipped with diaper-changing platforms and there is adequate luggage space, making it convenient for family travel.

Officials said foldable stretchers and dedicated wheelchair spaces have been provided in the last coach of every train to handle medical emergencies and ensure universal accessibility. One premium coach per train offers more spacious reclining seats and controlled access through a dedicated lounge at platform level.

Women commuters have been provided a reserved coach in every train, along with staffed stations, CCTV surveillance and well-lit entry and exit areas to enhance safety, the official added.

Designed to handle heavy passenger footfall, the Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi features step-free access, multiple lifts and escalators, wide platforms and clear signage to ensure smooth movement during peak hours. The station will also act as a major multimodal hub with integration to metro, rail and bus networks, according to officials.

They said Meerut is now boasts the country's fastest metro service, operating on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat, enabling seamless transfers without platform changes. The Meerut Metro offers air-conditioned coaches, cushioned seating, grab handles, CCTV cameras and dynamic route maps for short intra-city travel.

Both stations and trains are equipped with platform screen doors, fire and smoke detection systems and emergency communication facilities to enhance passenger safety.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has been designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph, with an operational speed of up to 160 kmph, and stations located at intervals of 5-10 km.

More than 55 km of the 82.15-km stretch is currently operational, connecting multiple urban centres across Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Ticketing is cashless and commuter-friendly, with QR code and card-enabled ticket machines, while the National Common Mobility Card is also accepted, reducing queues and waiting time, officials said.

They said the corridor is expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease road congestion and contribute to cleaner air in Delhi-NCR.

On February 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate a 5-km section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan and a 21-km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram, marking the completion of the entire Namo Bharat corridor.