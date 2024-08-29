American and MP universities can jointly work on climate change, logistics: Diplomat

Indore, Aug 29 (PTI) There is immense potential for enhancing bilateral cooperation between universities of the United States and Madhya Pradesh in areas like climate change and logistics, said a spokesperson of American Consulate General in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Partnership between universities of the US and Madhya Pradesh can play a major role (in enhancing ties). By joining hands, research can be carried out jointly in areas like climate change, logistics and renewable energy along with student exchange programmes," spokesperson Greg Pardo told PTI here.

He said local industries can be connected with joint research and their staffers, too, can be trained.

Last year, a weather monitoring centre was set up at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University's Bhopal campus in cooperation with the US Consulate General in Mumbai and Bronx Community College of the City University of New York.

"We want such bilateral partnerships to flourish in Indore and other cities of Madhya Pradesh," Pardo said, referring to the weather monitoring centre in the state capital.