American Center Chennai launches free summer STEM activities for students

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) The American Center in the U.S. Consulate General Chennai has invited school students to attend free summer activities focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The sessions which commenced on April 21 will go on until May 30, 2025. The programme for students in classes 8 through 12 includes immersive and hands-on learning activities and will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, with movie screenings scheduled for Fridays at 10 am, a release here said.

“Space is limited and all participants must register in advance for their daily slots via email ChennaiAMCenter@State.Gov or WhatsApp 73056-76662,” the release stated.

Speaking about the initiative, U.S. Consulate General Chennai Public Diplomacy Officer Eric Atkins said, “The American Center is honoring American excellence in STEM through summer sessions that will be a gateway to imagination, discovery, and meaningful learning. We are proud to offer this free programme to help cultivate the next generation of innovators.” STEM learning tools including coding kits such as MicroBits and Snap Circuits, Merge Cube augmented reality experiences, virtual reality goggles, a 3D printer, and NASA-themed LEGO sets are available for participants to immerse in this environment of hands-on enrichment.

Students can also participate in a fun and educational quiz daily for a chance to win prizes, including 3D printed keepsakes and NASA stickers, the release added. PTI JSP ROH