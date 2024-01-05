American Center pavilion inaugurated at Chennai Book Fair

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) US Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges inaugurated the American Center Pavilion at the 47th Chennai Book Fair 2024 here on Friday.

The pavilion under the theme, 'In Your Own Words', highlights education and exchange opportunities in the United States, while introducing resources and exclusive programming for patrons -- students, experts, researchers, and faculty -- to avail.

"We support the next generation of Indian and American changemakers to question assumptions, think critically, and harness their own unique perspective to shape the world around them. Our booth features leaders and artists who have been pioneers in this journey," Hodges said.

The book fair concludes on January 21. PTI JSP ANE