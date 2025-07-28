American national among two held for religious conversion bid

Pune, July 28 (PTI) An American national and his aide in Pimpri city in Pune district were arrested for allegedly trying to convert a man to Christianity by promising financial help, police said on Monday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police also apprehended a minor for his alleged role in the incident and later handed him over to his parents.

The accused persons are identified as Schaefer Javin Jacob (41), a resident of California, currently staying near Mukai Chowk in Pune, and Steven Vijay Kadam (46), a resident of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.

The complainant, Sunny Bansilal Danani, claimed that Jacob and Kadam tried to convert him by visiting his residence on July 27, police said.

"They claimed that converting to Christianity would bring Danani peace, prosperity, and mental well-being. They allegedly told the complainant that Jesus Christ is the only God and that other deities and religions are fictitious," said a police officer.

The duo purportedly promised financial assistance to the complainant if he changed his faith, police stated.

Pimpri Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Foreigners Act on a complaint lodged by Danani.

"Both the accused have been arrested, and the minor involved in the case was handed over to his parents," said the officer. PTI SPK NSK