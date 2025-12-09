Amethi Congress celebrates Sonia Gandhi's birthday in party office

Amethi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The Amethi District Congress Committee on Tuesday celebrated former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's birthday in Gauriganj.

Sonia Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, turned 79 on Tuesday.

The Amethi Congress celebrated Sonia Gandhi's birthday at the Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium of the Congress office.

Amethi is considered a pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi in 1999. Her son Rahul gandhi represented the constituency for three consecutive terms in 2004, 2009 and 2014 before losing to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

Kishori Lal Sharma, considered a Nehru-Gandhi family loyal, defeated Irani in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi.

During the programme in the Amethi Congress office, the party members recalled her long political journey, unwavering dedication and struggles.

Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh said that the programme began with senior office-bearers and workers of the Amethi Congress cutting a cake to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday. Following this, the assembled workers and office-bearers wished her good health, long life and prosperity.

According to Singh, the senior leaders present in the auditorium said, "Sonia Gandhi's life is a symbol of sacrifice and steadfast dedication to duty in Indian politics. She managed the organisation even in adverse circumstances, always prioritised the interests of the country and the party, and set an example of restraint, simplicity and patience even during difficult times." The office-bearers of the Amethi Congress also said that Sonia Gandhi has served the country not only as a leader but also as a sensitive citizen and a strong personality who fulfilled her responsibilities. Even amidst the deep sorrows of her personal life, she dedicated herself to the national interest and the organisation. It is this sacrifice and dedication that have earned her a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, they said.

On this occasion, various programmes were held in all the blocks of the Amethi parliamentary constituency, through which the workers reiterated their resolve to fulfil their responsibilities towards society and the country, inspired by Sonia Gandhi's ideals.

The party workers expressed the hope that her inspiring energy and determination will continue to empower all Congress members to move forward.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

Besides being the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS