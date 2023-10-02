Amethi hospital licence row: Employees' protest enters seventh day

Amethi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) The indefinite protest by over 400 employees, including doctors, of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi against the suspension of its licence entered the seventh day on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government's health department had on September 17 suspended the hospital's licence and put a halt on its out-patient department and emergency services after a probe into the death of the 22-year-old woman.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court will be hearing the matter on October 3.

Sanjay Singh, the chief of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Employees' Union, said the agitation will continue till the hospital reopens.

People from Amethi and nearby areas are facing difficulties due to the closure of the hospital, he said.

Former MLA and Congress leader Deepak Singh also joined the protest on Monday.

Deepak alleged that local MP Smriti Irani had got the hospital closed and everyone in the district knows it.

Divya Shukla was admitted to the hospital for a minor operation but her condition deteriorated on September 14 and she was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow. She died on September 16.

Her husband alleged that she died due to an overdose of anaesthesia at the Amethi hospital.

District Panchyat Chairman Rajesh Agrahari held a march on Sunday evening demanding justice for Divya’s family who died allegedly due to negligence of the hospital.

"BJP or our MP Smriti Irani doest want the hospital to be closed but no one will be allowed to play with the lives of anyone. The doctors of the hospital are playing with the lives of people," he said.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, which runs the Amethi hospital, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are its members. PTI COR ABN NB