Amethi hospital licence row: Resentment against 'naam' should not spoil 'kaam' for lakhs, says Varun Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at his own party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the suspension of the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi, saying resentment against a "name (naam)" should not spoil the "work (kaam)" for lakhs of people.

His remarks come days after he asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision to suspend the hospital's licence, saying the "swift suspension" without a thorough investigation was a gross injustice.

In a post on X, the BJP MP said it is not only the question of the 450 employees of the hospital and their families but also the state's general public as hundreds visit the facility every day for treatment.

"Only the viewpoint of humanity can do justice to their suffering, not the ego of the system," Varun Gandhi said.

"Lest the resentment towards 'name (naam)' spoil the 'work (kaam)' for lakhs," he said in his post in Hindi.

Varun Gandhi also shared a video of hospital employees and patients saying that the facility should not be closed down.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak last week, Varun Gandhi said the licence suspension had far-reaching implications for the region's healthcare access, employment and education as a large number of people depend on it for primary medical care.

The hospital is named after the father of Varun Gandhi, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, which runs the Amethi hospital, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are its members.

"The swift suspension of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence in Amethi, without a thorough investigation, is an injustice to all individuals who depend on the institution not only for primary healthcare services but also for their livelihoods," Varun Gandhi said in a post on X last week while sharing a copy of his letter to Pathak.

"While accountability is crucial, it is imperative that principles of fairness and impartiality be upheld," he said.

The Congress has also demanded revocation of the decision to suspend the hospital's licence, to which Pathak said on Thursday that the step was taken after a probe into the death of a woman.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had said action would be taken against all hospitals functioning illegally or where negligence is found in treating patients.

The Uttar Pradesh health department suspended the hospital's licence last week and put a halt on its out-patient department and emergency services following a probe into the incident.

Varun Gandhi said in his letter to the Uttar Pradesh government that he respectfully sought a reconsideration of the decision. PTI ASK SZM