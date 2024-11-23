Amethi man dies in violence over property with brother

Amethi (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died allegedly after a dispute over property with his brother escalated into a fight in the Mohanganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Ram Prakash Dwivedi of Mirzagarh village was involved in a dispute with his brother Ram Shabd Dwivedi (52) over division of property.

On Monday, a fight broke out between the two sides in which Ram Prakash Dwivedi was injured. He was admitted to the local community health centre, where he died on Saturday, the police said.

Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the dispute over property between the two brothers had been going on for quite some time and there was a minor fight between them on Monday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM