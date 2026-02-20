Amethi: Man falls from moving train, dies

Amethi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after falling from a moving train in the Gauriganj area of Amethi district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mawai Alampur village under Jais police station limits, was travelling with his wife to the district hospital in Gauriganj for treatment.

He was on board the Janata Express and was standing near the door of the coach when he suddenly fell from the speeding train near Babuganj Aindhi, police said.

Kumar died on the spot, police said, adding that the incident occurred on the Lucknow'Varanasi rail section.

Gauriganj Station House Officer Jiledar Yadav said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB