Amethi man held for making 'obscene' remark against Hindu gods

Amethi (UP): Police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly making sacrilegious comments against Hindu deities on social media, an officer said.

The arrest was made on the complaint of Kurang native Pradeep Kumar Singh, who is also the national secretary of Karni Sena.

Singh in his complaint at Munshiganj Police Station on Saturday said Jalama native Vikas Maurya made "obscene and unconstitutional" remarks against Hindu deities, which hurt the sentiments of members of his community.

Station House Officer Prem Chand said that based on the complaint, Maurya was booked under Section 299 (using derogatory words against any religion) of the BNS and arrested from near Adaru Bazaar.