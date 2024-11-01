Amethi man killed in stray bull attack

Amethi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died after being attacked by a stray bull in the Gauriganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Poore Babu Mau resident Ram Manohar was returning home from his field late on Thursday when the bull attacked him, they said.

Manohar suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Gauriganj police station inspector-in-charge Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were underway.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Rita, a local resident, claimed the bull had attacked several people recently.

She claimed her son was seriously injured after being attacked by the bull earlier on Thursday.

Despite repeated incidents of the animal attacking people, no action has been taken to capture the bull, she alleged. PTI COR KIS SZM