Amethi Police launches QR code-based monitoring system in sensitive areas

Amethi (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) In a step aimed at enhancing public safety, Amethi Police has introduced a QR code-based monitoring system in the sensitive areas, utilizing technology to ensure effective policing and accountability.

"This initiative will allow us to monitor police activity in real time through QR codes. A total of 160 sensitive locations across the Amethi, Gauriganj, Tiloi and Musafirkhana tehsils have been designated as hotspots where the police personnel will be deployed," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpana Rajat Kaushik.

This system requires the police officers to scan QR codes upon reaching these designated hotspots.

"The moment an officer scans the QR code, a message with their location and timestamp is sent to the district headquarters' control room and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in charge of the area, confirming the officer's presence at the location," Kaushik said.

"This system will not only deter criminal activity but also improve the effectiveness of night patrolling, ensuring that law enforcement is present where it is most needed," she added. PTI COR KIS AS AS