Amethi: Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence suspended after woman's death

Amethi (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) The health department here has suspended the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj area of Amethi and halted OPD and emergency services in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman, an official said on Tuesday.

Amethi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Anshuman Singh said that on the basis of a report of the probe committee, the department suspended the licence on Monday.

The hospital was given time arrange for treatment of the patients admitted there and their discharge.

Awadhesh Sharma, the hospital's CEO, said, "With the licence of the hospital being suspended all services provided by the hospital including emergency and OPD have come to a halt." Sharma alleged the the hospital didn't get a fair hearing and called the suspension its licence an act of political vengeance. "This is a one-sided action on the part of the administration, and we will move the court against this." Health department officials said that a three-member team led by Additional CMO Dr Ram Prasad in its report said there was laxity in the treatment given to the deceased patient, Divya, and if specialist doctors had reached the hospital, she could have been saved.

"Taking immediate cognisance of the case of death of a female patient due to doctor's negligence in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi, as per the orders given by me, Chief Medical Officer of Amethi immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter through a three-member committee," UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had on Sunday said in a post on X in Hindi.

"On the basis of shortcomings found in the preliminary investigation, orders have been given to issue a notice to the hospital administration for seeking a clarification under the Clinical Act," Pathak said.

He had warned the hospital of licence revocation and sealing of its premises if it is found involved in recklessness.

On Sunday, a case of causing death by negligence was registered against four employees of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, including its chief executive officer, over the death of a woman.

Divya was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on September 14 morning by her family after she complained of a stomach ache.

After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder, her family said.

On the same day, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for more than 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow.

Divya died in Lucknow around 4 am on September 16, her husband Anuj Shukla said.

Shukla alleged that she suffered a heart attack at the hospital.

Awadhesh Sharma said Divya had a reaction to the anaesthesia administered to her before the operation.

A case was registered against Awadhesh Sharma, general surgeon Dr Mohammad Raja, anaesthesia specialist Dr Siddiqui and physician Dr Shubham Dwivedi under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Munshiganj Police Station.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi and Sonia Gandhi is its chairperson while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi its members. PTI COR NAV VN VN