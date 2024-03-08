Amid '400 plus' chants, PM Modi says this is guarantee of 140 crore Indians

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) As he addressed a gathering at the National Creators' Awards here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is his guarantee that on Shivratri next year, he will again preside over such a function.

Advertisment

With the audience chanting "abki bar 400 paar", the prime minister said this is not Modi's guarantee but that of 140 crore Indians.

The prime minister had earlier said in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get 370 seats and the tally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would go past 400.

Noting that the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Modi said on Friday, "I give you the guarantee that on the next Shivratri, it could be on some other date, it will be me who will preside over such a programme." "Maine Lok Sabha chunaav ka vishay us arth mein nahi laya hu, kyunki mujhe bharosa hai mujh se zyada mere liye aap marte hai. Aur aap mere liye is liye marte hai kyunki mai aapke liye jeeta hu. Aur jo apne liye nahi jeeta hai us ke liye marnewale bahut hote hai (I did not bring up the issue of the Lok Sabha polls in that sense, because I believe that you feel strongly for me. You feel strongly for me as I live for you. There are many people willing to die for those who live for others)," he said.

Advertisment

Modi also asserted that the people of the country are his family.

In his remarks, the prime minister urged content creators to create awareness among youngsters and first-time voters and instill the feeling in them that polling is conducted not to declare winners and losers, but for people to become a part of the decision-making process that crafts the future of such a massive country.

He noted that even though many countries became prosperous in different ways, they eventually opted for democracy.

Advertisment

"India has taken the resolve to become a developed country by taking pride in 100 per cent democracy," Modi said.

He laid down the expectations from youngsters and their contribution to making India a model for the world and also emphasised the need to bring out the inherent strength of the differently-abled people of the country with the power of social media.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. PTI ASK RC