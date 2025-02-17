Amid alliance tussle talk, Shinde sets up medical aid cell; says no cold war with CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has set up a medical aid cell at Mantralaya despite presence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), on Monday said there is "absolutely no cold war" with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The development, probably the first of its kind in the state, comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the state government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments.

"The establishment of this cell is a step forward in our collective efforts to assist citizens. It will connect with the Chief Minister's War Room and is intended to enhance service delivery, not to create a competing system," Shinde said.

"There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on 31 October 2023, then deputy chief minister Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations," Shinde asserted.

Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

"The cell will not provide financial aid but will instead guide people on accessing relief through existing government schemes, including the CMRF, the charitable hospital scheme, the National Child Health Programme, and Ayushman Bharat. It aims to enhance the implementation of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.," Chivate told PTI.

"When Shinde was chief minister, I was doing the same work using the CM Relief fund and we helped many people. Now, I will do the same work, except that this cell will not disburse funds, but provide all the assistance to needy patients," Chivate added.

Chivate, who previously led the CMRF during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister, said Rs 267.5 crore was disbursed to approximately 32,000 patients for costly surgeries, including organ transplants and specialised treatments for children suffering from thalassemia and cochlear implant procedures.