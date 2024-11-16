Amid assembly poll code of conduct, gold worth Rs 14.5 cr seized in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 14.5 crore was seized in Nagpur on Saturday by poll officials amid the model code of conduct for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said.

The gold, in the form of ornaments and biscuits, was being transported by Gujarat-based firm Sequel Logistics when the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) apprehended it, he said.

"The shipment arrived in Nagpur by flight on Thursday and was being sent to Amravati. The vehicle was stopped while it was moving from Ambazari Lake to Wadi. The gold was taken to the Ambazari police station. A probe revealed Sequel Logistics did not have the necessary permission from the Election Commission to transport such a large amount of gold during poll period," the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

The model code of conduct has been in force in Maharashtra since October 15. Results of the assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM