Amid BJP's appeasement charge, NCBC seeks details from Bengal govt on OBC list

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes has asked the West Bengal government to share with it the recommendations and survey behind the notification of state OBC list, which is at the heart of a political battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Hansraj Ahir said the state government had not shared similar information the Commission had sought when it had prepared the earlier list, since struck down by the Calcutta High Court.

"We have written to them again," he said.

The BJP has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government of heavily favouring Muslims in preparing the OBC list, undermining the interests of Hindu castes.

The NBCC communication said several castes have been sub-categorised and notified in the state OBC list of West Bengal through notifications dated May 27 and June 3 based on a detailed survey.

The Commission has requested the submission of the West Bengal State Commission's recommendations along with the full survey reports and all supporting documents.

This information must be provided within three working days, it said.

Banerjee had insisted in the state assembly that religion has no role in the preparation of the OBC list amid the BJP's charge of appeasement politics.

Amit Malviya, BJP's co-incharge for West Bengal, has said that in the 2010 list, there were 11 Muslim castes out of the total 66. In the new list, he said 46 of the 51 added castes come from the Muslim community.

"If this isn't religion-based appeasement, what is," he said.

He had said, "On Dec 9, 2024, Hon'ble Supreme Court said 'Reservation can't be based on religion'. Earlier, Calcutta HC had struck down this exact list for doing just that." PTI KR RT