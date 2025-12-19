Amid breather from HC, Kokate undergoes coronary angiography at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate underwent coronary angiography on Friday at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, doctors treating him said.

Kokate resigned from the Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Kokate in a cheating and forgery case linked to a government housing scheme, and suspended his two-year jail term. The court, however, refused to stay the conviction noting that prima facie evidence pointed to Kokate's involvement.

"He has four severe blockages and we have advised him bypass surgery (process to reroute blood flow around blocked arteries). He underwent coronary angiography (X ray test to view blockages or narrowing in the heart's arteries) today," Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Suresh Vijan said.

"If Kokate does not want to undergo bypass surgery, angioplasty (procedure to widen narrowed or blocked blood vessels) can be done and treatment will continue. Kokate had two stents placed 15 years ago and these are in good condition," they added.

Meanwhile, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare welcomed the HC order on Kokate.