Amid buzz of differences, BJP minister Ganesh Naik holds 'janata darbar' in Shinde stronghold Thane

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP leader and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday held a janta darbar in Thane, the home turf of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, rejecting speculation of one-upmanship in the Mahayuti alliance.

Naik, however, added that no one holds permanent dominance in politics and leadership changes over time, based on public acceptance.

He said the next public hearing would be held in Thane next month.

There has been talk of unease in the ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena for the past few weeks, which once again came to the fore with Eknath Shinde's "do not take me lightly" warning on Friday.

Thane BJP leader Sanjay Waghule told reporters that more than 400 tokens were distributed to citizens at the janta darbar (public hearing) venue at 8 am.

Speaking to reporters, Naik, an MLA from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, dismissed speculation about political rivalries.

He said the purpose of organising a Janta Darbar was to resolve citizens' issues without making them travel long distances.

"The Mahayuti government is committed to progressive alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar," he said, adding that there is no competition among the allies or politics of one-upmanship.

Naik further said that the BJP also gained support from voters in Thane.

"There are ups and downs in politics and what matters is one's public image and acceptance by people," he added.

The event was attended by Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

Naik, the guardian minister of Palghar district, supported his cabinet colleague and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik's announcement to hold a janta darbar in Palghar.

Naik said he would visit every taluka in both districts to address citizens' concerns.

Naik's son and former MP Sanjeev Naik said the janta darbar initiative was held on the directions of Fadnavis, who is keen to resolve citizens' problems at their doorsteps rather than making them visit Mantralaya.

Ganesh Naik had initiated the 'janata darbar' (public hearing) concept in Maharashtra in the 1990s, connecting people with the administration to address grievances.

He was the guardian minister of Thane for 15 years.

On February 3, the Naik senior addressed a 'janata darbar' at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and on February 21 in Palghar district. PTI COR NSK